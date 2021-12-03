Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Truist lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

