Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HFRO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.