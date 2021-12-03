Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Up 23.0% in November

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 420.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRC shares. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

