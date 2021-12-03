Hoese & Co LLP Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.26. 46,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,779. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.21 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

