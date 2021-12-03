Hoese & Co LLP Sells 700 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. 49,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.