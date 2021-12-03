Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 116,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,529. Holcim has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.