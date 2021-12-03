Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. Hologic reported earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 14,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

