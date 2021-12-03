Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$54.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HCG stock opened at C$41.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$28.35 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.46.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.80 million. Analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.2700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

