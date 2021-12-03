Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Boosted by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

