HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $362,867.19 and $953,972.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

