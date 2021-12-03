Horizen (ZEN) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $92.61 or 0.00173246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $96.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00382614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00097418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003962 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 11,806,044 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

