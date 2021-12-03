Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Purchases $21,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Terry Gohl purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HZN stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,442 shares during the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

