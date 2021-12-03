Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $8.92 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s FY2025 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,832 shares of company stock worth $27,641,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.