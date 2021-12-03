Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

