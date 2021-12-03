Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

