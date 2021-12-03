Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,235,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

