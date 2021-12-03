HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.990-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. HP has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.