HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC Holdings on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China will likely continue to support financials in the upcoming quarters. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in costs, which will hamper the bottom line. Lower interest rates and weak loan demand will likely continue to hurt revenue growth. Nevertheless, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring plans are expected to support financials. Exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help HSBC focus on Asia. In sync with this, HSBC's deal to buy AXA Singapore insurance assets will help expand business in the region.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

