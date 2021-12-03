Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Humana also updated its FY21 guidance to $20.50 EPS.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $418.55. 17,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,140. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.99 and its 200 day moving average is $430.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $503.51.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

