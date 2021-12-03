Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Update

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

HRCXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

