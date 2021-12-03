Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.35

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

