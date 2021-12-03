Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.00

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 91.20 ($1.19), with a volume of 468285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.16).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYVE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.74. The stock has a market cap of £239.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

