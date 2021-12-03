Hyve Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $495,914.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064226 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.62 or 0.08011878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.51 or 0.99914921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.