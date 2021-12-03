i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.

IIIV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. 4,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.12 million, a PE ratio of -58.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.72.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

