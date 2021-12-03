iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.73 on Monday. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $159.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.02.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iBio by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 914,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the second quarter worth $731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBio by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 357,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the second quarter worth $257,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

