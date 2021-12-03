Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.36

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 175928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $689.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

