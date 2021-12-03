Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Down 27.4% in November

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 686,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $101,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,526 shares of company stock worth $4,490,204 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Identiv alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. Identiv has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.