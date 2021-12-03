Ignition (IC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Ignition has a total market cap of $20,640.93 and approximately $52.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,842.98 or 0.98006243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00059190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00040840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.24 or 0.00640314 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,497,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,484,209 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

