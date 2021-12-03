IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,419.3 days.

IPGDF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Get IGO alerts:

About IGO

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.