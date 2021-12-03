IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,419.3 days.
IPGDF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.
About IGO
