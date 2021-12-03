Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 92,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,986. The firm has a market cap of $489.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

