Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.70

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.70 and traded as low as C$25.66. Information Services shares last traded at C$25.95, with a volume of 3,713 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.63 million and a PE ratio of 15.75.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.93%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

