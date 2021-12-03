ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.02 ($15.93).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

