Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 172,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,830. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.31. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 240.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

