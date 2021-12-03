Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $33,901.98 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,346 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $17,243.10.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $7.32 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

