Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $33,901.98 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,346 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $17,243.10.
NASDAQ TURN opened at $7.32 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
