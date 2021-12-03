Insider Buying: Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Acquires $16,060.00 in Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Michelle Jarrard bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $16,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS CRD-A opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

