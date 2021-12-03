Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $17,900.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director David Z. Paull acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $17,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

