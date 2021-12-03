Insider Buying: Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dec 3rd, 2021

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) insider Andrew Williams bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

INHC stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.57.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

