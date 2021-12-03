Insider Buying: KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Director Buys $15,580.00 in Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Director David S. Tierney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $8.22 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

