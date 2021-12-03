Insider Buying: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TMDX stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Cowen cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

