Insider Buying: Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) insider Jerry Randall bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

VLG traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 34.55 ($0.45). The company had a trading volume of 940,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,904. The stock has a market cap of £43.47 million and a P/E ratio of 116.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.94. Venture Life Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 33.31 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

