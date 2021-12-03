Insider Buying: Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) insider Jerry Randall bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72).
VLG traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 34.55 ($0.45). The company had a trading volume of 940,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,904. The stock has a market cap of £43.47 million and a P/E ratio of 116.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.94. Venture Life Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 33.31 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.
Venture Life Group Company Profile
