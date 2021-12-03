Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $4,001,559.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DHR stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.79 and its 200 day moving average is $294.93. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

