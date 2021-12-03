Insider Selling: Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) Insider Sells 178,571 Shares of Stock

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) insider John Coombs sold 178,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £21,428.52 ($27,996.50).

Shares of Esken stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 12.82 ($0.17). 552,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. Esken Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.52). The company has a market cap of £131.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

