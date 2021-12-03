Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00.

Generac stock traded down $20.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.56. 1,044,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,584. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 685.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Generac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

