Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $15,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $14,020.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

Shares of JBLU opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.