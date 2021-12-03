Insider Selling: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 234,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,599. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

