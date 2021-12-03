Insider Selling: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 234,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,599. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.38.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
