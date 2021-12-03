Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 8,942 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $161.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.