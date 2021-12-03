Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 3,558 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 591,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

