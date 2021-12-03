Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells 89,661 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $454,112.14.

Shares of OUST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUST. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

