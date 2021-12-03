Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 3,710 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05.

On Friday, October 22nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 379,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

