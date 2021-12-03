Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 53,543 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $531,053.01.

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $262,373.85.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $563,065.83.

On Monday, September 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $395,980.65.

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99.

QNST stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

